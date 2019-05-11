Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.24. 874,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 558,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $532.14 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $515.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.17 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 46.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 145,728 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,305,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 586,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

