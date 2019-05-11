Vista Gold (VGZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 6,077.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 185,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 182,338 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,166,000.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.