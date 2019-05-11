Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $10.00 price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,550 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.21 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

