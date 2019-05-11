Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 138,131 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,131 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $131,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 112,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $769,028.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 398,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,227 shares of company stock valued at $894,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

PE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

PE opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

