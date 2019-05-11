Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $99.86 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,692 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $99,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ingredion by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 225,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingredion by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1,249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 395,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 366,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Group downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of INGR opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $82.32 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

