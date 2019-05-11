VF Corp (VFC) Position Trimmed by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VF by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VF stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laura C. Meagher sold 8,894 shares of VF stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $759,458.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,640.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,195. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VFC. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

