Verra Mobility (VRRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.35

Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 11351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.08 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $269,966,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $72,333,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $22,198,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $18,824,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $18,665,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

