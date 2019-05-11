Verastem (VSTM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. Verastem had a negative net margin of 315.21% and a negative return on equity of 74.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million.

NASDAQ VSTM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,799,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.83. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

