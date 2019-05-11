VEON (VEON) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, VTB Capital cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.27.
VEON stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,434. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.83. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 77,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,506,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 531,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
