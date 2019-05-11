VEON (VEON) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, VTB Capital cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.27.

VEON stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,434. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.83. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEON will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 77,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,506,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 531,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

