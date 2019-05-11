Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) is BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 97,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV opened at $79.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $82.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/vanguard-mega-cap-value-etf-mgv-is-bhk-investment-advisors-llcs-5th-largest-position.html.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.