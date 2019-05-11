ValuEngine Upgrades Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Encore Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $37.00 price objective on Encore Capital Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

ECPG stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,274. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jcf Iii Europe Holdings L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $45,255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

