ValuEngine Upgrades COMWLTH BK AUS/S (CMWAY) to “Hold”

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S stock opened at $53.04 on Thursday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $57.58.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

