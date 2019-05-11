ValuEngine Downgrades Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Third Point Reinsurance from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TPRE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 571,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.06. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Third Point Reinsurance will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

