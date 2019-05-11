US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Insider Sells $502,350.00 in Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider William Eric Fuller sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $502,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Eric Fuller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 28th, William Eric Fuller sold 10,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

USX stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.04 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.32 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 72,359 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 64,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in US Xpress Enterprises by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

