Universal Display Co. (OLED) VP Janice K. Mahon Sells 20,819 Shares

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) VP Janice K. Mahon sold 20,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $3,544,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,305,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $164.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $190.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $194.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after acquiring an additional 292,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,023,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,623,000 after acquiring an additional 230,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 7,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,886 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

