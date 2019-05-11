Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.91%. Uniti Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.76-1.83 EPS.
UNIT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 3,475,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,887. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/uniti-group-unit-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-54-eps.html.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.
See Also: How analysts view the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.