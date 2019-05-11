Uniti Group (UNIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $261.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.91%. Uniti Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.76-1.83 EPS.

UNIT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 3,475,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,887. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.00.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

