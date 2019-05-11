United Therapeutics (UTHR) Given a $273.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $273.00 price objective on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.89.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.64. 597,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,249. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.01. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $130.00.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($11.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($13.96). The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.72 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 3,370 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $373,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

