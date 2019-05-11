Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 3.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $175.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,667 shares of company stock worth $5,454,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

