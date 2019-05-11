Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $388.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty, which has surpassed the industry in the past three months delivered solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, driven by strong holiday season. Strength in the retail business, solid store-expansion efforts, adoption of revenue standard and market share gains aided performance. Robust performance of mass cosmetics, boutique, skincare and fragrance remained tailwinds. Management also issued an encouraging outlook for fiscal 2019. However, the company is battling higher expenses that are hurting margins. It expects modest deleverage in operating margin in first-half fiscal 2019. Moreover, SG&A expenses are projected to deleverage due to higher store labor costs and spending in growth initiatives. Higher costs of investments toward digital channels, salon services, infrastructure, personalization efforts and initiatives to enhance customer experience are also likely to increase corporate overheads.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.90.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $343.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,776.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 161,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.01, for a total transaction of $54,234,768.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,074,804.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

