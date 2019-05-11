UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for Kingfisher (KGF)

Kingfisher (LON:KGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC lowered Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kingfisher to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.25 ($3.15).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.70 ($4.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In other news, insider Sophie Gasperment acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £22,700 ($29,661.57). Insiders acquired a total of 10,127 shares of company stock worth $2,300,016 in the last 90 days.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.