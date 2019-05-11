UBS Group Downgrades Victrex (VCT) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,575 ($33.65) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,210 ($28.88) target price (down previously from GBX 2,420 ($31.62)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,525.63 ($33.00).

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 2,220 ($29.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 2,082 ($27.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,415 ($31.56) per share, for a total transaction of £72,450 ($94,668.76). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,268,820 in the last quarter.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

