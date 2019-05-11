UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Re (HNR1) a €123.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €118.76 ($138.09).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €128.90 ($149.88) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

