Tyson Foods (TSN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.26 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.94.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 44,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $3,466,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 83,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $6,512,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,490 shares of company stock worth $11,139,298. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,737,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,411 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7,093.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,199 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,769,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 387,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,028,000 after acquiring an additional 102,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

