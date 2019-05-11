Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

NYSE TWO opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.52. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 3,500 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,239,919.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

