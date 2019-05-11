Trump campaign rips outside groups profiting off president

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is condemning outside groups’ efforts to profit off the president’s name and White House bid.

The campaign released a blistering statement Tuesday attacking any group whose “actions show they are interested in filling their own pockets with money from innocent Americans’ paychecks.”

It went on to criticize organizations “run by people who claim to be part of our ‘coalition,'” though it did not identify a particular group.

But it came in the wake of an Axios report about Presidential Coalition, a group run by former Trump campaign adviser David Bossie.

Federal records show that the group raised millions of dollars but spent only a tiny fraction on candidates.

Bossie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.