Tronox (TROX) Announces Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,013,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,772. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.99. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

In other Tronox news, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,919.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

