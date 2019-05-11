Trimble (TRMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.15. Trimble has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Trimble’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 13,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $526,903.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,562 shares in the company, valued at $371,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $73,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,615 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,738 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.