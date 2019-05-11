Triggers Market Cap Achieves $3.75 Million (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Triggers has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00302081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00858381 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00141731 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

