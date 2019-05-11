Trex Company Inc (TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce $201.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $199.58 million and the highest is $205.03 million. Trex reported sales of $206.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $726.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $705.50 million to $742.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $806.89 million, with estimates ranging from $756.90 million to $845.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Trex had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

In related news, insider James E. Cline sold 13,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,051,935.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,378.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $330,442.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,523 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Trex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trex by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. 537,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,796. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.98. Trex has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

