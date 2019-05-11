Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 23,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,008,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 57,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $8,294,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,931 shares of company stock worth $41,245,380. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.58.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

