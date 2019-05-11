TravelCenters of America (TA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.06.

TA stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.73.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark R. Young sold 101,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $371,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $143,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,959.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 182,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 73.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 227,237 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in TravelCenters of America by 53.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

