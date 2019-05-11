TransferCoin (TX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002795 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $13,145.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00032232 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,666,319 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.