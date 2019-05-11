Traders Buy Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $99.77 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.99 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $89.78 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded down ($0.10) for the day and closed at $52.62

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $687,546,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,901,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $348,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,334,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,589,000.

