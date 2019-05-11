Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,582 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Lebow sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSQ. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Townsquare Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Townsquare Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

