Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Eight Capital

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$19.75 to C$18.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$12.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.21.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$172.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Steven John Thomas sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$88,721.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,686.33. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$54,289.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,738 shares in the company, valued at C$115,364.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,832 shares of company stock valued at $405,947.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

