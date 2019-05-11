TheStreet Lowers Pyxus International (PYX) to D

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Pyxus International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:PYX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 557,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Pyxus International has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.49 million during the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Your Vision LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Pyxus International by 46.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxus International in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

