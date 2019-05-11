Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,917 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $22,422,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,672,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,965,000 after buying an additional 126,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Sharathchandra S. Hegde sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $223,205.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,675,011.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

TBPH opened at $21.89 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 357.01% and a negative return on equity of 2,632.27%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/theravance-biopharma-inc-tbph-shares-sold-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.