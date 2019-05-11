The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 98.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,710 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 375,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 31,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,759,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The Providence Service stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Providence Service Co. has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $367.82 million for the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “The Providence Service Co. (PRSC) Stake Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/the-providence-service-co-prsc-stake-lessened-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.