TFS Financial (TFSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TFSL. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of TFS Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.23. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFS Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,615,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 86,470 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,436,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 130,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,436,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 130,372 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

