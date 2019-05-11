Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $843.51 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00017647 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.43 and $18.94. Tezos has a market capitalization of $843.51 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GXChain (GXC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014741 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 793,681,785 coins and its circulating supply is 662,641,159 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.68, $7.50, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $32.15, $20.33 and $10.39.

