Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 30,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $3,633,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $1,882,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/11/texas-permanent-school-fund-has-4-77-million-holdings-in-carlisle-companies-inc-csl.html.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.