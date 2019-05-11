Texas Instruments (TXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.18.

TXN stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $554,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,497,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 8,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $922,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,591.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,349 shares of company stock worth $111,382,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

