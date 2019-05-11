Teleflex (TFX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $338.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teleflex exited the first quarter of 2019 on a solid note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues figures. The promising performance was driven by strong growth in Interventional Urology, Interventional Access and OEM. Geographically, Asia and Americas both registered strong constant currency revenue growth. We currently look forward to Urolift’s impending limited launch Japan following its Shonn approval. This apart, Teleflex announced a major reimbursement milestone for Urolift of receiving a positive coverage decision from health insurer Humana. Vascular solutions synergy is progressing well. Management also seems to be confident about its recently completed Essential Medical buyout. On the flip side, escalating operating expenses are putting pressure on the bottom line. Tough competition and pricing pressure also weigh on the stock. Overall, in the past three months, shares of Teleflex consistently outperformed its industry.”

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Shares of TFX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.83. The stock had a trading volume of 262,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,180. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $226.02 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Heinmiller acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.00 per share, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,376 shares of company stock worth $11,381,818 over the last three months. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $350,812,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 962,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,796,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,284,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 504,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

