Telecom Italia (TI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Italia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telecom Italia by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telecom Italia by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Telecom Italia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin, and South America. It offers landline and mobile telecommunications, voice, messaging, data, Internet, and broadband services for consumers, as well as for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, public sector clients, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

