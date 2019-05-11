Tecogen (TGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million. On average, analysts expect Tecogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGEN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a PE ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tecogen stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Tecogen worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

