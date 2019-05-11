TechTarget (TTGT) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTGT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.52 million, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.06%. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 3,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $57,009.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,353.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 13,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $231,635.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,715.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,474. 27.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,319,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after acquiring an additional 249,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.