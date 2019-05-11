TD Securities Lowers Total Energy Services (TOT) Price Target to C$10.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded down C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.60. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.03 million and a P/E ratio of 18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.20.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$219.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$228.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services will post 0.689999985549739 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,283. Insiders have bought 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $561,193 in the last 90 days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

