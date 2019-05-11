TD Securities Increases Air Canada (AC) Price Target to C$44.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.45.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$36.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.35. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$20.33 and a 1-year high of C$36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.68999993232116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.81, for a total value of C$70,009.53.

Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

