SYSCO’s (SYY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research restated their sell rating on shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

“We think the 3Q19 results reflect a combination of deep cost cutting in Sysco’s U.S. operations, Canada, and Europe and also some degree of financial engineering with respect to expense management. Within Sysco’s international operations, the core operating performance was particularly weak in 3Q. The decrease in revenue and in gross profit are clearly disconnected from the 30% improvement for international based on the adj. operating income growth reported for 3Q. In the U.S. Foodservice operations, the incremental softness in customer traffic (for independents in particular) is also in sharp contrast to the adjusted earnings growth reported in 3Q. We reiterate our SELL rating due to the structural challenges with Brakes, near-term headwinds across Europe, and continued volume pressure with independents in Sysco’s U.S. Foodservice operations.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut SYSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.46.

SYY opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

