Syneos Health (SYNH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.62-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.03-3.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.33.

Syneos Health stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $431,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

